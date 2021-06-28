Fourth of July fireworks return to Trustmark Park

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Pearl announced a Fourth of July fireworks show will take place at Trustmark Park this year.

“We are so excited to bring this event back for not only our residents but the surrounding areas as well,” said Mayor Jake Windham. “Continuing the tradition of celebrating the founding of our country on the 4th of July with fireworks is a cornerstone of what makes us strong Mississippians. We thank our partners, the Mississippi Braves and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi, for helping make this happen.”

“On behalf of the M-Braves, we couldn’t be happier to once again welcome the community back to Trustmark Park to come together and celebrate the 4th of July,” said M-Braves General Manager Pete Laven. “It will be a special evening for everyone with a fantastic fireworks show.”