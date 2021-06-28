Fourth of July fireworks return to Trustmark Park

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Pearl announced a Fourth of July fireworks show will take place at Trustmark Park this year.
“We are so excited to bring this event back for not only our residents but the surrounding areas as well,” said Mayor Jake Windham. “Continuing the tradition of celebrating the founding of our country on the 4th of July with fireworks is a cornerstone of what makes us strong Mississippians. We thank our partners, the Mississippi Braves and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi, for helping make this happen.”
“On behalf of the M-Braves, we couldn’t be happier to once again welcome the community back to Trustmark Park to come together and celebrate the 4th of July,” said M-Braves General Manager Pete Laven. “It will be a special evening for everyone with a fantastic fireworks show.”
- Gates to the stadium will open at 6 p.m. with the Fireworks Show starting at 9 p.m.
- Parking and admission to the event is free.
- Stadium concessions will be open and food trucks will be on hand.
- Entertainment will include programming on the video board, on-field games and patriotic music throughout the night.
- Visitors are also encouraged to tailgate and view the fireworks from any of the parking lots surrounding Trustmark Park.