Frances Fortner death: Attorney seeks to subpoena Jackson mayor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The attorney for the parents of Frances Fortner are seeking to subpoena Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, according to the Clarion Ledger.

Fortner died when her vehicle hit an unsecured manhole cover on Ridgewood Road in 2018. Her parents, Tom and Laurilyn Fortner, filed a lawsuit against the city of Jackson.

The attorney for the Fortners filed the latest request on July 31, 2020. A judge denied an earlier request in May.

Deputy City Attorney LaShundra Jackson-Winters said the mayor is not a named party in the lawsuit and wasn’t a witness or a party who would have discoverable information.

After the accident, Lumumba took responsibility for the city not taking precautions.

No official trial date has been set for the case.

LATEST STORIES: