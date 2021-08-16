Franklin residents see impacts from Tropical Storm Fred

FRANKLIN COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Following Tropical Storm Fred’s effects across the panhandle, residents in Franklin saw heavy winds and rainfall when the bands came in earlier Monday.

Flooding and debris can be seen all across Franklin County from Apalachicola through to St. George Island due to strong winds, which started early Monday morning.

“We are supposed to get like five inches of rain or even more and high tides are going to be happening later into Monday night,” said Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith.

Over in St. George Island Smith said wind speeds he recorded were up to 40 miles per hour. When wind speeds raise to 45 or higher, the bridges will close.

“As you saw earlier, a big pine tree had fallen across the road, deputies were out removing that,” said Smith. “We are probably going to have more water coming into these coastal areas and around alligator point. Flooding is very vulnerable at Alligator Drive. A lot of it, the roads are partially closed.”

For residents in the area, be cautious and aware of what is going on near your homes since flooding can persist.

“Well the best thing is just to stay home until the storm passes,” said Sheriff Smith.