Fraternity and sorority partner to serve Jackson community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. joined together to give back to the community by volunteering at Stewpot in Jackson Saturday morning.

Members from both organization collected non-perishable items and canned foods to donate to the center.

Phi Beta Sigma, Inc. member, Synarus Green, said it is essential they give back every year to help people who are less fortunate and continue the partnership they have with Stewpot.

“One of the things we are aware of is Jackson deals with a lot of poverty and those who live in food deserts. We are just trying to do our part to help those in need.”

The two organizations have been collaborating with Stewpot for more than a decade.