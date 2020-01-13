Free admission to State History, Civil Rights Museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – FedEx Corp. is supporting free admission to the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 20, 2020.

The museums will also be open free of charge Saturday, January 18, and Sunday, January 19.

“We are grateful to FedEx Corp. for enabling hundreds to visit these museums and reflect on Dr. King’s contribution to Mississippi and the nation,” said Katie Blount, director of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

“At FedEx, we believe that when we connect people and possibilities, we can change the world,” shared Shannon Brown, senior vice president, Eastern Division U.S. Operations and Chief Diversity Officer, FedEx Express. “We are proud to support free public admission to the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Museum of Mississippi History and help thousands of visitors connect with Dr. King’s legacy, appreciate diverse ideas, and leave inspired to drive positive changes of their own.”

At 6 p.m. Monday, January 20, the Two Mississippi Museums will host MLK Night of Culture: “I Question America,” an evening of free performances in honor of women who led the struggle for civil rights in the state.