Free admission to Two Mississippi Museums for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – FedEx Corporation is supporting free admission to the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on January 18. The museums will also open free of charge Sunday, January 17.

“We are grateful to FedEx Corporation for their continued support of our annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration,” said Katie Blount, director of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. “Their generosity allows us to invite the public to safely celebrate Dr. King’s life at the museums and through virtual programming.”

The museums will open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Safety precautions at museums include requiring all visitors to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. At 6 p.m. on Monday, January 18, the annual MLK Night of Culture program will livestream on the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum Facebook page.

Writer and poet C. Leigh McInnis will headline the event, which includes live painting, music, and spoken word performances by local artists.

This year’s theme is “I Am a Man,” a declaration of the 1968 Memphis sanitation strikers. King joined activists Rev. James Lawson, T.O. Jones, and others in support of the sanitation strike.

