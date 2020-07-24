Free admission to Two Mississippi Museums in honor of Emmett Till’s birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – TempStaff will cover admission to the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Museum of Mississippi History on Saturday, July 25, in commemoration of Emmett Till’s birthday.

Admission will also include the special exhibit Mississippi Distilled: Prohibition, Piety, and Politics.

The museums are located at 222 North Street in Jackson and will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors will be required to wear masks, which will be available on site.

All the public spaces have been sanitized, and thorough cleaning will continue every day. Staff will be on site to ensure that social distancing guidelines are maintained.

A limited number of visitors will be allowed inside at one time.

LATEST STORIES: