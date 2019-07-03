Free Beer: Miller makes bet over Budweiser on Social Media

Miller brewing company is giving away 100,000 free beers because team USA beat England in the Women's World Cup.

The Miller Lite Twitter account made a bet, after Budweiser pledged to give away free beers in England if England won.

After yesterday’s US win, Miller said it would make-good on it’s promise.



The company says it will be releasing more details about the giveaway very soon.

Twin peaks is also getting in on the action Wednesday, by offering all-day drink specials in honor of US men playing in the Concacaf Gold Cup Semi-Final game.

The women’s team is playing in the FIFA World Cup Final Sunday.