Free community health fair to be held in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A free community health fair will be held in Laurel for people 18 years of age and up.

The event will be on February 7, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 12 p.m. at South Central Place. There will be free health screenings, interactive health education booths, healthy snacks and more.

“We have health education, health information and numerous screenings available at no charge to the community,” says Karen Vanderslice, BSN, RN, Community Education Coordinator at South Central Regional Medical Center. “The health fair is completely free because the cost of the event is covered by the South Central Health Care Foundation with funds raised at the Art of Healing and from other fundraisers held throughout the year.”

The screenings for individuals ages 18 and up will include:

Anxiety & Depression Screening

Balance Screening

Blood Pressure Screening

Body Mass Index Screening

Bone Mineral Density Screening

Carbon Monoxide Screening

Cataract Screening

Colon Cancer Risk Assessment

Diabetic Foot Screening

Distracted Driver Simulation

Facial Sun Damage Screening

Fall Risk & Home Safety Evaluation

Non-fasting finger-stick cholesterol screening

Non-fasting finger-stick glucose screening

Pharmacy Medication Review

Prostate Cancer Screening with PSA and DRE

Varicose Vein Screening

For more information about the community health fair, call 601-399-0506.