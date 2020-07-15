Free COVID-19 testing at Walgreens on Terry Road in Jackson

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a Walgreens as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will be offered at the old Walgreens parking lot. It’s located at 3445 Terry Road.

Services will be seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Friday, July 17.

Walgreens has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to open drive-thru testing locations in select areas. Testing is available at no-cost for people with and without insurance coverage.





