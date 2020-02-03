Free dental care for veterans, JPS students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During Dental Mission Week, volunteers from the School of Dentistry and the University of Mississippi Medical Center will provide free dental care to hundreds of veterans and Jackson Public Schools Students.

Services will be available for veterans on Wednesday, February 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and services will be available for JPS students on Friday, February 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The event will happen at the School of Dentistry. People are asked to park in Parking Lot D and enter campus on Peachtree Street off of Lakeland Drive. Turn left at the first four-way intersection and enter the gated visitor parking area, Lot D. A public affairs representative will be in front of the School of Dentistry.