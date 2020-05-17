Free drive-through COVID-19 testing at Mississippi community health centers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Selected community health centers across Mississippi will provide free COVID-19 testing at open clinic locations starting Monday, May 18 until Wednesday, May 20.
The testing sites will be available on a drive up/curbside and walk-in basis.
|Date
|Testing Site
|Address
|Time
|Monday, May 18
|Feed My Sheep
|2615 19th St.
Gulfport, MS
|10 a.m. – 1 p.m
|Ripley Health Care Associates
|Ripley, MS
|10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Tuesday, May 19
|Beaumont Family Health Center
|1411 Bradley Ave.
Beaumont, MS
|9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Wednesday, May 20
|The Senator’s Place
|1028 South Davis/Highway 61
Cleveland, MS
|8 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Timothy Burrell Multi-purpose Center
| 414 Second St.
Jamestown, MS
|10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Appointments are not required, but calling ahead is recommended at clinics. Find a Community Health Center nearest you at chcams.org.