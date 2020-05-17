Free drive-through COVID-19 testing at Mississippi community health centers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Selected community health centers across Mississippi will provide free COVID-19 testing at open clinic locations starting Monday, May 18 until Wednesday, May 20.

The testing sites will be available on a drive up/curbside and walk-in basis.

Date Testing Site Address Time Monday, May 18 Feed My Sheep 2615 19th St.

Gulfport, MS 10 a.m. – 1 p.m Ripley Health Care Associates Ripley, MS 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 Beaumont Family Health Center 1411 Bradley Ave.

Beaumont, MS 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 The Senator’s Place 1028 South Davis/Highway 61

Cleveland, MS 8 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Timothy Burrell Multi-purpose Center 414 Second St.

Jamestown, MS 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Appointments are not required, but calling ahead is recommended at clinics. Find a Community Health Center nearest you at chcams.org.