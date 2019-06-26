Free HIV testing

Walgreen’s and My Brother’s Keeper are partnering up for National HIV Testing Day to provide free testing for everyone.

They will begin testing Thursday from 10 am to 7 pm at three different Walgreen’s stores.

Walgreen’s Locations:

Walgreen’s Store #16089 310 Meadowbrook Road, Jackson, MS Walgreen’s Store # 5307 6130 US Highway 49, Hattiesburg, MS Walgreen’s Store # 5195 15371 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, MS

Learn more about the partnership and HIV by watching and listening to the interview below.