Free mask giveaway at the Jackson Medical Mall today

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Jackson Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Mississippi State Department of Health, and Jackson Heart Study’s Community Engagement Center has partnered with Jackson Medical Mall Foundation to host a Free Community Mask Giveaway.

The public is invited to drive-through and pick up masks from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm today at the Jackson Medical Mall.

For more information about the Free Community Mask Giveaway, contact Brother Kendrick Bankhead, Co-Chair of Kappa Health Ambassadors of Jackson Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity at jacksonnupes1911@janupes.com.

LATEST STORIES: