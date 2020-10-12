Severe Weather Tools

Free meals for Clinton Public Schools students extended through May 2021

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – All students in the Clinton Public School District will continue to eat free meals throughout the rest of the 2020-2021 school year. The district said it will continue serving free meals because the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) extended certain flexibilities.

In a release, the USDA said this unprecedented move is part of USDA’s unwavering commitment to ensuring all children across America have access to nutritious food as the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

CPSD’s Director of Child Nutrition Christell Hicks said, “I’m really joyful that we’re able to provide meals to every student in the Clinton Public School District free of charge for the rest of the school year.”

The extension was announced during National School Lunch Week. 

