Free meals provided to voters in Hinds County

JACKOSN, Miss. (WJTV) – The rain did not stop the people from getting their fair share of a warm meal provided by Hinds County leaders and local food trucks on Wednesday.

The various local food trucks, including vegetarian options, were stationed in front of the Hinds County courthouse, in an effort to push people to the polls.

Voters were able to register to vote there as well as take part in absentee voting. Young minds like 11-year-old Rodney Dishmon said they are grateful.

Rodney Dishmon said, “I thank them so much for giving me this food today, and for caring about the people in the neighborhood.”

This is the first time free meals have been provided to encourage people to vote in Hinds County, according to election commissioner Toni Johnson.

The deadline to register to vote is October 5.