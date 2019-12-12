Free pajamas to be given away at Jackson Medical Mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Medical Mall is teaming up with Clothing Across America, the Difference Group MS, and the Williams family from the show Bring It. They will give away free, brand new pajamas, slippers and socks.

The event will take place on Tuesday, December 17, at 4:00 p.m. at the Jackson Medical Mall.

The Holiday Pajamathon will include sizes for infants, children, and adults. The event is open to the public. The items will be offered while supplies last.

Pre-registration is available from Thursday, December 12th to Monday, December 16th at this link.