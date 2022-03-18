HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- Leaders with Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic will host a free drive-thru vaccine clinic for cats and dogs on Saturday, March 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Vaccinations will be given at Hardy Street Baptist Church located at 1508 Hardy Street.

The DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines will be offered, which help prevent canine parvovirus and panleukopenia in cats.

These free vaccinations will be available to cats and dogs who are at least 8 weeks of age and in healthy condition, and each pet will receive a free basic veterinary exam as well.

Heartworm tests, flea prevention and other services will also be available at regular pricing by curbside appointment only at the Healthy Pet Clinic. Appointments can be scheduled here.