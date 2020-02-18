Free smoke detectors offered for Clinton homeowners

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Thursday, February 19, the Clinton Fire Department will begin installing smoke alarms in the homes of Clinton homeowners. They received a supply of smoke alarms from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

There are rules and guidelines that come with these smoke alarms, and highlights of these rules are as follows:

The home to receive the smoke alarms MUST be within the city limits of Clinton.

Authorized personnel from the Clinton Fire Department MUST install these smoke alarms.

The homeowner MUST be present at the time of installation of the smoke alarms to sign a form required by the State Fire Marshal’s office.

If you have purchased your own alarms and need help with installation, you may call the fire department and someone will be sent to help install your alarms.

If you have hard wired smoke alarms already in your home, these smoke alarms are not for you.

To get on the list, or to call for installation of alarms that you already have purchased, you may call 601-925-1010.