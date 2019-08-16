Free Sweet Potatoes and Pie Contest at JSU Crop Drop ’19

Jackson, Miss (WJTV) If you’re looking for the perfect side for the family meal or just another excuse to bake a pie, then Jackson State University has you covered this weekend. Crop Drop ’19 is this Saturday, August 17th from 9am to noon. About 20,000 pounds of sweet potatoes will be handed out in the Blackburn Middle School parking lot completely free of charge.

There will also be a sweet potato pie contest. Trophies will be given to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners.

If you want your pie judged, drop it off at 1311 West pearl Street by 10:30am Saturday morning.

Entry forms are provided by Heather Wilcox, heather.a.wilcox@jsums.edu or call (601) 979-2255.