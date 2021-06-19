Freedom ride for voting rights

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Freedom Riders for voting rights is headed to Birmingham after making a stop in Jackson on Saturday morning. 12 News went to the event to find out why they feel the need to continue the fight six years later.

In Jackson 60 years ago is when nearly 400 freedom riders were arrested.

Inside the Tougaloo’s Owens Wellness Center, dozens of people showed up to be a part of the event and said it could not have been on a better day than the first time Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday.

Barbra Brooks said, “We have so much to celebrate and we have black voters matter and all of the organizations coming together with all of the challenges we’re having against voting rights. This is an event to get everyone motivated because we have a lot of work ahead of us.”

The event focused on raising awareness on pending legislation they say are based in voter suppression…

Original Freedom Riders like Fred Clark were in attendance and encouraged those riders 60 years later to never stop.

The bus rolls on to Birmingham next and they will be in Washington on June 26.