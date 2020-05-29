Freedom Rider talks police brutality, national protests

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With protests igniting across the country after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, many are comparing the current events to the era of the past, including Civil Rights Activist and Freedom Rider Hezekiah Watkins.

As Mississippi’s youngest Freedom Rider, Watkins said the national protests happening in response to police brutality against black men and women isn’t anything unfamiliar.

“When you look at what’s happening now, it was just a matter of time before all of this took place. The way things have been going here in the state of Mississippi is just a matter of time. This officer being charged with third degree murder and manslaughter, it’s just a slap on the hand; he can even walk after his trial, so we have to see how this thing plays out– but I can tell you this, it is not over,” said Watkins.