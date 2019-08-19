Freelons security guard arrested for shooting two patrons

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – A nightclub security guard is behind bars after shooting two patrons early Saturday morning.

Major Pete Luke with Hinds County Sheriff’s Departments says deputies responded out to Freelons, located on North Mill Street in Jackson, after reports of a shooting.

Freelons security guard Antonio Leon Terry, 33 of Jackson, was arrested on scene for shooting one person in the stomach, and another in the lower back, after a dispute.

There’s no word on the condition of the victims at this time.

Terry is being charged with aggravated assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He’s being held at the Raymond Detention Center.