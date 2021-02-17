Freezing temperatures cause problems at prisons, says MDOC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) said the winter weather has caused issues at some facilities.

MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain said one boiler at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman malfunction in Unit 29 this week. He said the department issued blankets and thermal underwear. Cain also said 20 inmates were moved to another wing while repairs were being made.

At Marshall County Correctional near Memphis, a gas line froze which shut down a kitchen. Cain said corrections staff grilled hot dogs, hamburgers and sausages for inmates.

An old water line also broke at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF), but it has been repaired.

“We lost power at only one unit of Parchman for two hours but we experienced no outages at all other facilities because our units are backed up with separate generators which are maintained and tested by outside mechanical engineers,” said Cain.