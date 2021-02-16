Leaders impose curfew for Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The bitter cold is impacting people across Mississippi. In Adams County, temperatures fell below freezing Tuesday morning.

After leaders met on Tuesday, they decided to impose a county-wide curfew. It will begin from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 17, and Thursday, February 18. Leaders said roads need to stay clear for essential personnel and emergency services.

Officials also decided the City of Natchez offices and the Natchez Welcome Center will be closed until Friday, February 19.

The winter storm created hazardous road conditions in the county, and the Natchez flyover bridge remains closed.

Emergency management leaders said the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) plans to monitor the Mississippi River Bridge in Adams County. Crews will continue to salt and sand the bridge due to the weather.

“Our emergency personnel, our responders, they have been out all morning. Even our police chief has been going around in his 4×4, retrieving people from under the hill who couldn’t make it up,” said Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the department didn’t receive too many calls for stranded drivers.