French Art Exhibit to close at Mississippi Museum of Art

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Museum of Art brought a taste of the City of Lights to the City With Soul the last several months with the Mellon French Collection exhibit.

The exhibit’s time at the museum will come to a close in 20 days.

Museum Director Betsy Bradley said it’s bittersweet to watch it go.

“It’s really been a beautiful experience for people to have to kind of come in relax take a deep breath,” Bradley said.

Everyone at the museum appeared to be enjoying the entire exhibit, but the crowd favorite definitely seemed to be the Little Dancer of 14 by Edgar Degas.

“It just reminds people of youth and beauty and dance and joy,” Bradley said.

Amy Carey said she loved it so much, she’ll be making the trip up from Hattiesburg again before it closes.

“I’m definitely planning on bringing my daughters up to see it before this exhibition leaves,” Carey said.

Jennifer Renner said that this exhibit held a lot of community value.

“I personally will miss the opportunity to come and see some of those masters,” Renner said. “But also just for the community to be exposed to some of this really incredible world class art.”

Bradley said that the new exhibit to replace this one will be from an artist in Biloxi.

If you would like to purchase tickets pleas visit the Museum’s website.

