Friday home games for MRA, Jackson Prep canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two high school football games in the Jackson-metro area have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Madison-Ridgeland Academy’s home game against Philadelphia, and Jackson Prep’s home game against Lamar were both canceled.

According to officials, the Philadelphia and Lamar teams may have COVID-19 cases. The games were canceled out of precaution.

