Friend of Baptist Hospital Shooting Victim Speaks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in the parking lot of the Baptist Health Medical Center two people were shot and killed. 32-year-old Christina Davis and 64-year-old Brownie Luckett Jr. Police say the suspect, 33-year-old Jamal Holmes fled the scene after killing both Davis and Luckett. Holmes was later found dead at a cemetery in Pearl, MS from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Long time friend of Brownie Luckett, Malcolm Johnson says Luckett loved Kobe Bryant, family, and helping others.

“If there is anyone out there at the point where violence is what they are thinking about turning to, for the sake of your children, grandparents, friends, and everyone – Please lay the guns down,” said Johnson.”

Sunday was the last day the two long-time friends saw each other.

Police say none of the individuals inside of the hospital were in danger or harmed at any point.