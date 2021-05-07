Friend starts non-profit organization in honor of his friend who was shot and killed on Bailey Ave.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – T-shirt designer Dion Rand, designed a shirt in honor of his longtime friend, 24-year-old Richard Tanner, AKA Frog, who was 1 of 2 killed at Patrick’s Place on Bailey Avenue April 17th.

All the funds from the Frog T-shirts will go to the family and Richard’s 3 kids. Rand hopes to obtain grants for the nonprofit and use them for planning centers, child and youth services, as well as developmental disability facilities to help other families suffering from gun violent loss.

He always wants to better spots where Richard would spend his time, like at Hico Park in Jackson. “I’m just trying to figure out a way to take positive action and do way more than just the norm of retaliating” said Rand. He wants to take his “anger out a different way and try to help [the] community so you don’t have to marry another person.”

Rand appointed Richard’s brother Xavier as president of the Richard Tanner Foundation. In the picture below, Xavier holds a photo of their younger brother DonTrez who was also shot and killed in 2020.

Rand says that before Richard Tanner was killed, he always supported his T-shirt business. “I knew when he passed that would be the only thing that I could help the family with, but I didn’t want it to be anything to where it was money going into my pockets” said Rand as he describes his motivation behind the non-profit organization.

Rand hopes that he can soon organize a school tour and competition for kids around Jackson to create more Frog designs to get the community on board with this positive change.

He’s “trying to push it to the point where other people my age and younger people can come and help me and see that we can change things and win.”

If you would like to get involved or make a donation click here.

The T-shirts will be on sale beginning Friday May 14th.