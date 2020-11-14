Friends of Children’s Hospital gifts new car in annual giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Children’s of Mississippi Hospital partnered with Sweet Potato Queen Jill Conner Browne and Patty Peck Honda to gift a brand new car to one lucky winner.
10 people who purchased raffle tickets to benefit the hospital received a key and had to attempt to unlock a treasure box.
If the key fit the lock, that person was gifted with a new 2020 Honda HR-V by Patty Peck.
The winner was 15-year-old Mark Little. His mother Becky Little donated to the cause by purchasing the raffle ticket.
“This is my son Mark. He is a freshman at Rosa Scott and he will be 16 in June, which meant I was around the corner from having to buy a car so welcome to Mark’s new car,” said Becky Little.
This was the 11th annual giveaway event. It was postponed earlier this year due to COVID.
