Friends of Children’s Hospital receives $1.3 million donation

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Century Club Charities announced a $1.3 million donation to Friends of Children’s Hospital from the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship.

The tournament host presented a check to Friends, the fundraising organization dedicated to supporting the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s pediatric health care mission, including the state’s only children’s hospital.



“Children’s of Mississippi treats 150 to 175 thousand children per year from every city and county in the state of Mississippi. Today’s $1.3 million contribution is a Mississippi statewide event,” stated Pat Busby, President of Century Club Charities, Inc. “The real winner is not the Sanderson Farms Championship winner, but the patients, their families, and the dedicated doctors, nurses and staff at Children’s of Mississippi who provide miraculous care to the children of Mississippi, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. As Sanderson Farms has done so extremely well, we encourage all Mississippi businesses to recognize the statewide effect and get involved to support the mission of Century Club Charities.”



The record-breaking donation from the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship follows $1.25 million raised in 2018, $1.2 million raised in 2017, $1.125 million raised in 2016, $1.109 million raised in 2015 and the $1.102 million raised in 2014. The 2013 tournament, the first year Sanderson Farms was the title sponsor, raised more than $500,000 for Friends.

The donation to Friends of Children’s Hospital will go toward bringing a seven-story children’s hospital expansion to completion. In 2016, Friends made a $20 million pledge to the Campaign for Children’s of Mississippi, the philanthropic effort to raise $100 million to fund the project, which will more than double the square footage devoted to pediatrics at UMMC.

The new pediatric tower will be home to 88 private neonatal intensive care rooms, 12 additional operating rooms, 32 pediatric intensive care rooms, an imaging center designed for children, a specialty clinic and a new lobby. The Children’s Heart Center, representing the Medical Center’s pediatric cardiovascular program, will also call the new building home.

Under construction since early 2018, the Children’s of Mississippi expansion will open in fall 2020.

The 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship will be held at The Country Club of Jackson Sept. 28-Oct. 4.