Friends of fallen Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s deputy remember as funny, cheerful

News

Ainsworth’s family and friends place ribbons, crosses and stuffed animals on former deputy’s car (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Lawrence county lost a good one on Sunday. Sheriff’s deputy Robert Ainsworth and his wife Paula – killed in the Easter tornado outbreak.

Jemmieliegh Butler and her daughter, Lauren Cooksey, had an emergency at home years ago. Deputy Ainsworth was the officer who rushed to their aid.

Ever since then, Lauren said she had a special bond with him.

“Messaging me at 1 o’clock in the morning,” Cooksey said. “Telling me to go to bed. He’d see me active and tell me ‘child, you should be asleep! I’ll call your dad!’”

Butler said that Ainsworth helped her many times, on and off the clock. A few times he even took her son to school.

“Anytime I had a problem,” Butler started. “Even if it was just a simple problem with making my kid get up and do something, I could be like ‘I’m calling Mr. Robert!’ And they’d be like ‘Oh no ma’am you’re not!’”

People have been reaching out from across the country on social media, sending condolences to his loved ones.

Friends and family in the area have been decorating Ainsworth’s deputy car with ribbons, flowers and crosses.

Other deputies, family and friends told us he and his wife were nothing short of extraordinary.

