Friends of Sherry Ingold remember her as kind, hardworking

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) — Sherry Ingold, a US postal worker in Attala County was just doing her job on January 16 when a man shot and killed her.

A daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend is dead at the hands of Roland Dampeer.

Dampeer did try to get away, but Attala County Sheriff deputies found and restrained him quickly.

Sherry did not go down easily, she fought hard for just over a week before she passed on Friday at UMMC.

People of Attala have painted the whole county purple by placing ribbons on their mailboxes, to honor Sherry with her favorite color.

Friends like Teresa Perry described her as nothing short of extraordinary.

“I’ve known her for five years but in that five years it does seem like a lifetime,” Teresa said. “She was just an amazing person. She was just so kind and giving and loving. You can tell it by her children — the way they are and the way they lead their life.”

Brenda Bishop works at the Carmack Fish House, less than five miles down the road from where Sherry was shot. She said she always looked forward to Sherry’s frequent visits.

“She came up just like everyone else — from nothing,” Brenda said. “She had accomplished a lot in her life. Beautiful woman– inside and out.”

Teresa is working to continue to honor not only Sherry’s memory, but all other postal workers who have been killed on the clock… beyond the ribbons.

“I would love to see a purple stamp that honors all murdered postal workers,” Teresa said.

The US Postal Service released a statement to WJTV earlier on Monday:

“The Postal Service is shocked and saddened by the events that occurred last week in the West, Mississippi area. We are especially grieving the loss of our postal family member, rural letter carrier Sherry Ingold, and we continue to keep her family in our thoughts. The United States Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the Postal Service, is working closely with our law enforcement partners to assist with the investigation.”