Friendship Missionary Baptist Church pastor passes away

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) Rev. Randy Leflore, pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson, passed away.

On Friday, August 14, his body will lie in state at the church, located on Bailey Avenue, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Face masks will be required.

There will be a graveside memorial on Saturday, August 15, at 11:00 a.m. at Grove MB Church Cemetery at 1425 Pocahontas Road in Pocahontas. Face masks will be required.

On Sunday, August 15, there will be a balloon release for Leflore at the church at 11:00 a.m. Participants are asked to wear blue and bring blue balloons. Face masks will be required.

