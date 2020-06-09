Front line worker’s home damaged in recent storm

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Ridgeland woman’s home was destroyed in a storm that happened on Friday, June 5.

“When they told me the house was gone, I was still thinking what are they talking about,” said Willie Guice, the homeowner.

She was with her brother and sister when the storm approached on Friday. Their brother left, and the two sisters decided to meet up with Guice’s daughter. Not long after they left the home, they got a call to turn around.

“I think we were gone, my neighbor said 10 minutes, and they heard the noise, and the tree had fallen over the house,” said Guice.

No one was injured when the tree fell. Her dog had to be rescued from the home. With the tree being so big, it was hard to see the damage until the next day.

“When we got here, the front of the house is down, the side is down. The tree split the bedroom and the bathroom. And I’m like what? And they told me that I couldn’t go in the house because it could crack, shift or anything. And we may not even make it.”

Guice was able to retrieve one picture from their home, her children in their caps and gowns.

“It was intact and that was the moment for me that God’s looking out for me. You know the things that I wanted the most is what was unharmed, unscratched. So I knew I was going to be okay. Then I just said God gave me what I asked for and that’s all that I asked for. I didn’t ask for anything more he just gave me what I asked for, so I’m good.”

Guice is a frontline medical worker. A neighbor set up a GoFundMe page for Guice.

