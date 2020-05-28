Fugitive UConn student suspected in 2 murders is arrested in Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police say a 23-year-old University of Connecticut senior suspected in two Connecticut murders was arrested in Maryland Wednesday night.

Peter Manfredonia was taken into custody at the Pilot Truck Station near the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland after six days on the run.

Police in Hagerstown, Maryland said Wednesday evening that an Uber driver dropped Manfredonia, 23, off in Hagerstown on Tuesday, May 26.

The first homicide was reported on Friday, May 22, the Associated Press reports. Investigators followed him through New Jersey, to Pennsylvania, and finally into Maryland.

Manfredonia’s escape vehicle, a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe, was recovered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Trooper Petroski tweeted at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday that Manfredonia took an Uber to Hagerstown from a Sheetz in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

According to police, Manfredonia allegedly killed 62-year-old Ted DeMers with a machete on Friday.

The Associated Press reports that Manfredonia then allegedly went to another man’s home and held him hostage — stealing his guns and truck before driving to Derby, Connecticut. That’s when Manfredonia is accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele, an old high school classmate. He then kidnapped Eisele’s girlfriend with her car and later left her at a rest stop in New Jersey on I-80, The Associated Press reports.

The Hagerstown Police Department said in a Wednesday evening press release prior to his arrest that Manfredonia was carrying a black bag filled with firearms. Police were urging residents to stay inside, keep their doors locked and call 9-1-1 immediately if they believe Manfredonia was seen.

Connecticut State Police tweeted after Manfredonia’s arrest that there were no injuries to law enforcement when he was taken into custody. More details will be released on Thursday, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.