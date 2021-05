Full power is now restored at the Jackson Zoo. The zoo is now open for operation for May 8-9, 2021.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Zoo is now open Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9 from 10:00 am to 4 pm.

According to zoo leaders, power is fully restored in all areas after several outages due to Tuesday’s severe weather.

Ticket sales have resumed at jacksonzoo.org/shop.

All tickets from the past few days will be honored. Last daily ticket is sold at 2:45 pm, and animals go to bed at 4 pm.