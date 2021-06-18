Fully vaccinated residents test positive for COVID-19 at St. Catherine’s Village

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to St. Dominic Health Services, 25 residents at St. Catherine’s Village in Madison tested positive for COVID-19. All infected residents are fully vaccinated.

Officials said the majority of affected residents have no symptoms, but a few are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms. No employees have tested positive for the virus.

“We are working closely with the Mississippi State Department of Health to conduct variant testing, but we do not have results at this time,” said Meredith Bailess, Director of Marketing for St. Dominic Health Services.

She continued, “We continue to follow MSDH guidance for regular testing of team members and residents. We have asked that all residents wear a mask when not in their units and have placed all health center areas on essential visitation only.”