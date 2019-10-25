Fun for All at $5 5K

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Thursday (10/24) was the last $5 5K of 2019.

Proceeds from the event went to support The Mustard Seed.

It’s a group that helps adults with developmental disabilities.

Mandy Sisson is the Director of Community Relations for The Mustard Seed

She says, “The great part about this, it’s for everyone. So it’s a 5K walk. You can walk, run, you can bring your dog, and you can bring your kids. It’s open to anyone. We’ve had people from children, say that they were coming with running groups that would do it it more competitively. So that’s what makes it fun. It’s very fun friendly, very laid-back and a great night for everyone.”

The $5 5K’s return in March.