JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A donation fund has been set up for homeowner Ronnie Nowell, who lost everything in a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

Fundraiser organizer, Melissa Harmon, is asking for the public’s help in donating items such as clothes, toiletries and dog food.

According to officials, the fire caused the roof to cave in which caused it resulted in its destruction. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

You can donate here.