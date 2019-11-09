Fundraiser for Olde Towne Middle School: HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – If you’re looking to help make a difference for children in Ridgeland, The Renaissance at Colony Park is helping raise money for students at Olde Towne Middle School.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, any items purchased at the Barnes and Noble can help raise money for the school’s library.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards buying books for the school and can help the students get a visit from a special guest author.



If you can’t make it out Saturday, you can still take advantage of the deals all week from November 10-16.