Fundraiser to auction off roles for Hallmark movie being filmed in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Christmas in Natchez Committee will be hosting a holiday fundraising event. According to the Natchez Democrat, the committee will be auctioning three featured Hallmark movie roles at their annual “Christmas in July” fundraiser.

The highest bidder will be in a featured role in an upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie, which will be filmed in Natchez starting August 2021. The winners will also have the opportunity to audition for a speaking role within the film.

The fundraiser will begin at 5:30 p.m. at The Pub at the Castle with the silent auction happening on the back patio. Tickets to the fundraiser are $50 per person or $90 per couple.

For more information about the fundraiser, auction items, purchasing tickets, click here.