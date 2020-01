PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for 17-year-old Jacoby Bergeron.

The Petal teen passed away after a battle with Batten Disease. He was diagnosed in 2015.

Jacoby’s funeral will be at Carterville Baptist Church on January 25, 2020. The viewing will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and the service will start at 2:00 p.m.