Funeral arrangements for MHP Lt. Troy Morris

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Mississippi Highway Patrol Lt. Troy Morris. He was shot and killed near the Adams-Jefferson County line on Friday, August 7, when he was off-duty.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Westhaven Funeral Home Chapel in Halzehurst. His funeral will be held on Saturday, August 15, at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The burial will be in the Damascus Church of Christ Holiness Cemetery in Hazlehurst.

