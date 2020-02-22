Funeral arrangements for Tahir Fitzhugh set for Monday, Feb. 24

Lorman, Miss. (WJTV) — An Alcorn State University student will be laid to rest in his hometown early next week.

The funeral service for Tahir Fitzhugh, a junior agricultural business major from Brookhaven, Pennsylvania will be held at noon on Monday, Feb. 24, at the Masjid As Sabiqun, 1105 Concord Road, Chester, Pennsylvania. The burial will take place at Haven Memorial Cemetery in Aston, Pennsylvania.

Known by his friends as Tahzzy around campus, Fitzhugh made a significant impression on his peers during his time at Alcorn. He was known as a talented student that was creative and full of life.

Dahkeem Williams, a fellow Pennsylvania native, classmate and close friend of Fitzhugh’s, spoke kind words about his friend.

“Tahzzy was a great guy,” said Williams. “He always had a smile on his face, and he brightened the days of others on campus.”

The university is offering and will continue to provide counseling and support services to those during their time of need. Faculty, staff, and students in need of assistance are encouraged to please contact the Alcorn State University Office of Counseling Services located in Room 305 of the Walter Washington Administration Building on the Lorman Campus or call 601-877-6230.