LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Celebration of Life services for Alcorn State University alumnus and former assistant men’s basketball coach Lonnie Walker have been scheduled.

Walker’s Viewing will be held Saturday, March 7, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Waterloo Baptist Church, located on Hwy 552 in Lorman. The Home Going Celebration is scheduled for Sunday, March 8, at noon at the Davey L. Whitney Health and Physical Education Complex on Alcorn’s campus.