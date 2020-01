ATTALA COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – Funeral arrangements have been set for Sherry Ingold.

Her visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Ingold’s funeral be Thursday at the same funeral home starting at 11:00 a.m.

Ingold passed away in a hospital just over a week after being shot while delivering mail on January 16.