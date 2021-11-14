Funeral services held for Allison Conaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hearts continue to mourn two victims of a drunk driver car crash that occurred one week ago.

One year old baby Alex and his mother Allison Conaway were laid to rest together in a home going ceremony surrounded by family and friends on Saturday.

The thirty-nine-year-old and her one-year-old son were killed nearly two weeks ago in a two-vehicle crash. Since then, Allison has been celebrated at the home she grew up in, at her old job, and today she was laid to rest with her baby boy in her arms.

Some of the family members say they-had-not-yet-met the newest member of the Conaway family.

“We’re the cousins from Texas, we live in Texas, and we were supposed to have a familyReunion on thanksgiving weekend we’re we were hoping to meet him but we never actually met him. Our family comes together once a year typically in the summer but because of COVID we moved it to two weeks and because of this we canceled it. So does that makes you sad that? It breaks our heart,” said Cherie’ Giles and Katrina Williams-Freeman.

Allison leaves behind two other children seven-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Chelsea who were also involved in the crash and is said to in stable but critical condition. Some said Allison was like a sister.

SotJoy Trapani , best friend

“We’re the same age but she was the sister I always wished to have. The slightly older sister that I wish to have. Like even not I’m always on the verge of wanting to pick up the phone to call her,” said best friend, Joy Trapani.

Others shared funny memories about Allison’s favorite things like her Clinton High school bandmates.

“Allison and those boiled eggs every time we go on a band trip Allison would say, what is that smell that’s her boiled eggs so she loved to eat her boiled eggs and have the whole entire bus smelling like boiled eggs and she did not care. I remember we went to Washington DC and she had those boiled eggs on the bus I said what in the world.”

People described countless memories of Allison’s captivating smile, her undying love for god, and her kindness.