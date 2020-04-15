Breaking News
Funeral set for Lawrence County deputy, wife killed in tornado

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The funeral for Lawrence County Deputy Robert Ainsworth and his wife, Paula, will be at the Sartinville Cemetery on Thursday, April 16. The graveside service starts at 10:00 a.m.

The two died after a tornado hit their home on Easter Sunday.

If any first responders would like to participate in the procession, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said it will start at Wilson’s Funeral Home in Monticello. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only emergency services are being asked to take part in the procession.

