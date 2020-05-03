Furniture company to permanently close Mississippi facility

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – A furniture manufacturing plant in Mississippi, open since 1985, is headed for closure.

In a news release Wednesday, Flexsteel officials said their Starkville plant, along with a second facility in Dubuque, Iowa, will permanently close as soon as June.

The Commercial Dispatch reports the closure could come “sooner or later based on business conditions.” Flexsteel CEO Jerry Dittmer said deciding to close was extremely difficult.

The Starkville facility has about 170 workers and primarily makes furniture products for recreational vehicles and hospitality customers.